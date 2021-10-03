GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $60.73 million and $129,447.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.06 or 0.43328845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00287385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

