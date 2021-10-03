GoldFund Achieves Market Cap of $74,818.08 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. GoldFund has a total market cap of $74,818.08 and $3.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004998 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000196 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

