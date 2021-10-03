Golff (GOF) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Golff has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $1.94 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golff has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,942.87 or 0.44792463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00257465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00119679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

