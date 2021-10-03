GoNetwork Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $87,960.43 and $22,396.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.35 or 1.00059923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00078457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.86 or 0.00605352 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005374 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

