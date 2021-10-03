Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Up 72.5% in September

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. 126,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $336.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDP. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

