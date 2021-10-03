Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $20,195.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,205 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

