Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $75,288.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00103984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.69 or 0.99682502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.79 or 0.07124986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

