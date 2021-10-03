Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GTN.A traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

