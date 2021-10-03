Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,791 shares of company stock worth $24,691,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

