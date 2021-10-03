Grid+ Hits Market Cap of $12.68 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $103,746.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.