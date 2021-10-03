Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Short Interest Update

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GRVI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. Grove has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grove stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Grove at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

