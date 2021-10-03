GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Position Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 602.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 81.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $24.73 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.