Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 81.8% in September

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.