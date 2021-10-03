Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GURE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 13,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.