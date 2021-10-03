GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GSPE remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,004,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
