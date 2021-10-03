GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSPE remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,004,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company was founded on December 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

