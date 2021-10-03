GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

