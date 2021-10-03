Hacken Token Hits Market Cap of $40.15 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.88 or 0.07136170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,805,687 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

