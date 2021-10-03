HackenAI (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

