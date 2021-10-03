Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

