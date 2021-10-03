HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,615.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $81,615.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00101902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.82 or 1.00063020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.07 or 0.07150535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

