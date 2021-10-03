Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

HHFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

HHFA stock opened at €19.56 ($23.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of €22.90 ($26.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.34.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

