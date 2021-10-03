Handshake Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Handshake has a total market cap of $91.33 million and approximately $755,174.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.11 or 0.07054421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00353031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.25 or 0.01169250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00110509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00535507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00446276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00298770 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,543,273 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

