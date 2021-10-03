HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $70.08 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00101902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.82 or 1.00063020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.07 or 0.07150535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.