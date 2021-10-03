Hathor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Hathor has a market capitalization of $125.37 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.