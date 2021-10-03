Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1,017.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hawaiian worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $5,334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

