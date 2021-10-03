Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hawaiian worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.