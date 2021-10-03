Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYACU. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 31.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

