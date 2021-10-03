Head-To-Head Analysis: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inari Medical and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $126.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.36%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 28.13 $13.79 million $0.27 291.48 Accuray $396.29 million 0.93 -$6.31 million $0.04 101.50

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02% Accuray -1.59% 4.91% 0.75%

Summary

Inari Medical beats Accuray on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

