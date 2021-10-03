Head-To-Head Analysis: Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Publicis Groupe and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Publicis Groupe
|0
|5
|8
|0
|2.62
|Stagwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.2% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Publicis Groupe and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Publicis Groupe
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stagwell
|-17.26%
|N/A
|-13.72%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Publicis Groupe and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Publicis Groupe
|$11.58 billion
|1.47
|$657.97 million
|$1.27
|13.33
|Stagwell
|$1.20 billion
|0.51
|-$228.97 million
|N/A
|N/A
Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.
Summary
Publicis Groupe beats Stagwell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
