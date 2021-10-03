Head to Head Contrast: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60 Bally’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.36%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -114.31% -16.74% -7.58% Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $852.00 million 5.53 -$1.44 billion ($1.65) -12.07 Bally’s $372.79 million 6.35 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -589.78

Bally’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Park Hotels & Resorts. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bally’s beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

