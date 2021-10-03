Head to Head Review: Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) vs. MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -7,327.52% MediciNova N/A -13.67% -13.03%

17.2% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of MediciNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and MediciNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A MediciNova N/A N/A -$13.85 million ($0.31) -12.42

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexien BioPharma and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A MediciNova 0 0 2 0 3.00

MediciNova has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Given MediciNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Volatility & Risk

Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediciNova beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Glendale, CO.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

