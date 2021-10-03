Head to Head Review: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.02 $74.85 million $1.09 12.37 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northwest Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.01, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 27.46% 10.71% 1.18% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.