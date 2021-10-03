Head to Head Survey: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 0.58 -$149.71 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.15 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Risk & Volatility

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -25.91% -5.85% -1.50% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

