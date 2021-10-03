Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 171,728 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,728 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.37% of Zendesk worth $63,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $116.69 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.17 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

