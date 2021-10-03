Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 161,248 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Chubb worth $76,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $175.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.78. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

