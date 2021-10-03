Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $45.13 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,436 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $45,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.56 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

