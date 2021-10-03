Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $53.30 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,536 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Invitation Homes worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

