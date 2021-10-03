Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $66.37 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 41,892.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $66,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $394.84 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,181 shares of company stock worth $1,526,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

