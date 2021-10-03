Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,830 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $54,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

