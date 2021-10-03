Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $63,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

