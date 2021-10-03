Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 122,745 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,745 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $41,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.