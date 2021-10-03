Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 197,085 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $50,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $9,459,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 271,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

