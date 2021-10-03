Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,101,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,004,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,718,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,744,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 155,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,918. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.