Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

