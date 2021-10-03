Helix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Helix has a market capitalization of $243,237.44 and approximately $15.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00021831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 511.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

