Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Hits $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.00353863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

