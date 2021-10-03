Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLLPF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.