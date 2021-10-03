Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

