Hermez Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00009761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

