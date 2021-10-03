Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 123,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

